Wrexham Homeless group says thanks for gift box donations after appeal

KINDHEARTED members of the public have been thanked after hundreds of boxes containing gifts for vulnerable people were donated to an appeal.

Wrexham Homeless was set up a year ago with a Facebook page to support homeless people and organisations working with vulnerable people in Wrexham.

Now the organisation is in the process of registering for charity status and founder Dee Davies, who lives in Acrefair, has told the Leader she wants to thank the public for their support towards a shoebox appeal launched in October.

The initiative called for donations of clothes, biscuits, toiletries and other items in shoeboxes which will be gifted to those living on the streets of Wrexham, as well as other vulnerable people, over the festive period.

Speaking to the Leader as she collected boxes at one of the appeal’s drop-off points in the town centre, Dee, who has four children and is a care assistant, said: “I just want to thank the community for all of the support we have had – it has been amazing.

“We have had local businesses and people travel quite a distance to drop off the shoeboxes.

“I thought it would be a good idea for the homeless people to have something to show that people care.

“It is essentials they need and it proves that the community can come together. It is real community spirit and it just shows how much support homeless people have.”

Dee said the appeal received about 250 boxes, which will be distributed via a range of agencies working with vulnerable people in Wrexham, particularly those experiencing homelessness.

Speaking of the impact the gifts will have, she added: “Think about someone who has nothing – when they get one of these boxes, they realise someone has taken the time and effort to make it for them. It just makes their day a bit easier and a bit special.”

Hayley Humberstone, a volunteer for Wrexham Homeless, said: “I was overwhelmed by the support of Wrexham and beyond.”

Sarah Davenport, also a volunteer, said: “It is amazing how the community can come together. Thank you to everyone for the help and donations, and to the drop-off points for their help.”

The appeal included three drop-off points in Wrexham town centre – Reid and Roberts Estate Agent in High Street, Just Desserts and Milkshakes Wrexham in Charles Street and Vape Power in King Street – as well as Ultra Clean in Glovers Meadow, Oswestry.

Dee, 54, said since setting up Wrexham Homeless she has been bowled over by the level of interest and support from the public.

She added: “It started because in November last year I was in Wrexham and I saw a lad sitting in a doorway dithering – it was bitterly cold.

“People were walking past and no one could look at this lad. I bought him a coffee and he was so pleased with it.

“I had a chat with him and then I went home and thought that is it, I want to do something.

“I thought even if we can help one person realise that people do care then they might go on and and convince another person and hopefully it will continue – it is all about people helping people.

“The page has only been going 12 months and the support we have had is mind-blowing.

“You can see where the people are from who interact with the page as well. Some are as far as America, so it really has gone worldwide.

“I had started the page a year before that but I deleted it because I thought I wasn’t going to get the support. Now it reaches 20,000 people, which was a shock but the support of Wrexham people has been fantastic.

“My children and my husband Clifford have been so supportive and they are really pleased it has taken off and is a success.”

Since being set up on November 27, 2016 the organisation’s Facebook page has received more than 4,000 likes.

Mrs Davies added she feels that the situation facing homeless people in the town has improved over recent years, but there is still more she feels her organisation can do to help.

Wrexham Homeless has a crowdfunding page which aims to raise £500 in order to offer homeless people a drop-in centre which provides snacks and hot drinks four afternoons a week following the Christmas period.

So far the page has raised more than £290 of its target thanks to donations from 16 supporters.

The organisation is also raising money and continuing to gather donated clothes to help keep Wrexham’s homeless community warm through the winter.

To find out more about the crowdfunding appeal or to donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/

supporting-wrexhams-homeless

n To find out more about Wrexham Homeless and how to support the organisation, search for ‘Wrexham Homeless’ on Facebook.