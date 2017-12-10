New information boards and tree in fond memory of Kay at Wrexham park

A TREE was planted in memory of a park Friends group supporter as a project to celebrate a town’s green space began.

An interpretation panel, which gives information on some of Bellevue Park’s most significant trees, was installed thanks to funding from the Woodland Trust.

Cllr David A Bithell received a cheque for £5,000 from the trust as part of this year’s funding.

At the handing over of the cheque the Friends of Bellevue planted a Freemans Maple, which produces a stunning display of red leaves each autumn.

A Wrexham Council spokesman said: “It was planted in memory of Kay Lewis who recently passed away.

”Kay was a much loved and long standing member of the Friends group and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

“The Friends of Bellevue are a group of local volunteers who help to organise and run events, raise money and generally look after the best interests of Bellevue Park.”

This year the Woodland Trust is helping fund projects within Wrexham Council worth £20,000 and there will be a further £20,000 available next year.

The funding is part of the street trees project which promotes and celebrates the benefits of urban trees.

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for the environment, said: “I’d like to thank the Woodland Trust for their welcome funding for this interpretation board.

“It will be very useful to visitors to the park who will be able to identify specific trees.”