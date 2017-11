Police are appealing for information that could assist in locating 21-year-old Martin Anthony Joyce, from the Welshpool area.

He may have information that can help officers with an investigation.

Martin is thought to be in Milton Keynes but could have travelled elsewhere.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.