Welsh Alliance: St Asaph City downed by unbeaten Conwy Borough

ST ASAPH City were unable to cause a stir at the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One summit as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at league leading Conwy Borough.

The Saints could not salvage anything from the games despite an impressive first half effort, and they will be hoping for better fortune this Saturday when they host Penrhyndeudraeth.

The home side began the game on the front foot and they took the lead on 11 minutes Jack Hoult found the net following a prolonged period of pressure.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, who levelled matters soon after when the prolific Jake Walker converted from the spot.

Gareth Thomas’ side managed to get themselves in-front for a second time on 20 minutes, and inevitably it was hotshot Corrig McGonigle who continued his relentless run of form with a well-taken finish.

Despite their best efforts, the City side were unable to find a route back into the contest to condemn them to a sixth defeat in 14 league contests this term, which leaves them in seventh spot having played a number of games more than the majority of teams in the third tier.