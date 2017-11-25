Welsh Alliance: Griffiths treble gives Meliden impressive win at Gaerwen

A STUNNING performance from Matthew Griffiths was the catalyst behind Meliden’s impressive 3-1 win at Gaerwen.

The gifted forward was in devastating form to fire in a hat-trick in difficult conditions for both sides, and the result leaves the one-time promotion hopefuls in eighth spot in the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two standings after their second victory in succession.

Things got off to the best possible start for the visitors and they rewarded for a positive start when Griffiths pounced to net the opener after ten minutes.

The same pattern of play continued throughout the first period and the away side were awarded a penalty on 22 minutes, which Griffiths confidently put away for his second of the afternoon.

After the break saw another spot kick given to the travelling side, and up stepped Griffiths once again to steer home to complete his treble on 47 minutes.

Gradually the hosts began to crawl their way back into the contest and their improved performance brought a consolation goal on 87 minutes through a Liam Morris penalty, but it was not enough to prevent Meliden from seeing the game out in comfortable fashion for their fourth away triumph in eight contests.

Division One side St Asaph City saw their clash against basement dwellers Trearddur Bay fall victim to the weather, while title chasing Division Two outfit Prestatyn Sports were also frustrated as their trip to Cemaes Bay was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.