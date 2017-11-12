Prestatyn Sports extend perfect home league record with Amlwch Town success

PRESTATYN Sports turned in another stylish display to extend their unbeaten start to the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two season.

The promotion chasing side returned to league action in fine style with a resounding 3-0 win over Amlwch Town, and the result leaves them eight points behind pacesetters Glan Conwy with four games in hand on their title rivals.

The home side got off to a promising start and they went ahead in the early stages of the contest through a neat finish from Ian Griffiths after a prolonged period of pressure.

Mark Hughes’ side were in rampant mood and they doubled their advantage soon after when another superb passage of play presented a chance to Ian Dunn, who took his chance to add a second.

After the break saw Sports fail to convert a host of opportunities that came their way, but they finally managed to wrap up proceedings on 86 minutes when Mike Jones found the net to round off the scoring.

Another impressive victory maintains their 100 per cent home record, and they have yet to taste defeat in the fourth tier after 11 contests, and they face a stern test of their credentials this Saturday when they make the trip to a dangerous Llannefydd side, who have recently been buoyed by the arrival of Sam Lewis from Huws Gray Alliance outfit Ruthin Town.