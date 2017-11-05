Welsh Alliance: St Asaph City undone at Division One leaders Llangefni Town

ST ASAPH City’s good run of Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One results came to an end after the suffered a 3-0 loss at promotion chasing Llangefni Town.

The Saints were no match for the league leaders on a disappointing afternoon, and they fell behind on eight minutes when Harry Galeotti found the net following a prolonged period of pressure.

The visitors responded well to the setback to keep the deficit to just one throughout the first period, but they were left rueing a defensive lapse after the break on 53 minutes when a sensational finish from Iwan Jones found the top corner for Chris Roberts’ side.

Things went from bad-to-worse immediately following the restart when Jack Williams finished off a highly impressive team move with a well taken effort on 54 minutes to round off the scoring.

The loss leaves City in eighth spot in the standings as they prepare to welcome a dangerous Nantlle Vale side on Saturday.

Meliden’s Division Two inconsistencies were once again evident as they were downed 1-0 at home to Amlwch Town.

A second half penalty from Luke McGivern was enough to separate the two sides after a hard fought encounter, with the hosts unable to convert any of the chances that came their way to decrease their promotion possibilities even further.