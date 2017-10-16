Welsh Alliance: Disappointment for Llangefni Town while Trearddur Bay pick up huge win

LLANGEFNI Town suffered an early blow in their quest for the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One crown after falling to a 2-1 reverse to title rivals Conwy Borough.

The hosts got off to a bright start when Dan Thomas broke clear and finished well, but this provoked a strong response from the visitors, who levelled through Corrig McGonigle and Boro’ ensured all three points on 76 when former Glantraeth skipper Matty Lock fired home.

Penrhyndeudraeth picked up a valuable result as they held high flying Llanrwst United to a 2-2 draw.

Mike Lundstram and Stephen Whitley put the Rwsters two goals to the good in the opening 35 minutes, but second half strikes from Aled Hughes and Cai Henshall ensured both sides a shared of the spoils.

Goals from Allan Mark Owen, David Noel Williams and Jonathan Sadler were not enough to give Llanrug United all three points as they were held 3-3 by Pwllheli, but there was better fortune for Mynydd Llandegai who secured a 4-0 triumph over Llandyrnog United.

Struggling Trearddur Bay staged a late fightback to claim a 2-2 home success over St Asaph City, with the prolific Craig Moore and Bryn Roberts netting in the final 13 minutes.

A late Gethin Roberts effort proved to be the difference for Amlwch Town as they advanced to the Take Stock Van Hire Challenge Cup second round with a 3-2 win at Cemaes Bay, but Llannerchymedd and Y Felinheli exited the competition after defeats to Prestatyn Sports and Meliden.

Chris Bennett hit a brace for Gaerwen but it was not enough to see them progress due to a thrilling 4-3 loss at Penmaenmawr Phoenix.