Welsh Alliance: Conwy Borough advance in FAW Trophy while Glan Conwy lead Division Two

NEW signing Cory Williams was the star of the show as Conwy Borough advanced to the JD Welsh Cup second round.

The former Rhyl forward wasted no time in making his presence felt for the Tangerines in their 5-1 win over Bodedern Athletic

Manager Gareth Thomas, said: “It was a great win, especially as we had five senior figures missing on the day.

We played well in parts and scored some great goals, special mention to Kev Lloyd who played at centre half and Cory who scored two on his debut.”

Williams opened the scoring for the home side with a neat finish on seven minutes, before the prolific Corrig McGonigle continued his exceptional run of form with a stunning free-kick on 33.

The tie was settled before the break when the impressive Williams notched his second on 38 minutes, but Athletic found a way back into the contest on the hour mark through David Ricky Jones.

A superb effort from Phil Warrington restored Boro’s three-goal cushion on 75 minutes, and a stoppage time finish from McGonigle rounded off the scoring.

There was no such luck for Mochdre Sports, who bowed out of the competition after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Penley and Llanrwst United were thrashed 6-0 at Saltney.

Glan Conwy are the new leaders of Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two after securing a 3-1 triumph at Y Felinheli.

The home side went into the break a goal to the good thanks to a Dan Hughes strike on 35 minutes, but a Jamie Jones brace on 51 and 68 minutes put the visitors in the ascendancy.

Chris Hughes’ effort on 82 minutes secured the three points for Glan, who are two points clear of Prestatyn Sports having played two games more than their title rivals.