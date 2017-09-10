Welsh Alliance: Conwy Borough and Llandudno Albion advance in JD Welsh Cup

CONWY Borough advanced to the new round of the JD Welsh Cup with a resounding 4-1 win over Amlwch Town at Y Morfa.

The Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One pacesetters emerged from their second qualifying round contest with minimal fuss despite falling behind on 16 minutes when Jack Griffiths gave the visitors a shock early advantage.

This joy proved to be short lived as the Tangerines bounced back immediately when the prolific Corrig McGonigle finished well on 19 minutes, and the talented striker was on hand to give Gareth Thomas’ side the lead at the interval with another well taken effort on 41.

After the break saw the home side increase their lead courtesy of Tom Walsh on 49 minutes, and ex-Caernarfon Town forward Kevin Lloyd sealed their passage to the next round on 53.

Also through to the next round are Llandudno Albion, who beat Llannefydd 5-4 on penalties after the tie finished 1-1 after extra-time.

In Division Two, Glan Conwy moved up to fourth position in the standings after an eye-catching 5-0 triumph at Pentraeth.

Connor Davies got the visitors off to a flyer with the opener on 10 minutes, before Jamie Jones doubled their tally on 38 after a prolonged period of pressure.

The away side found the net again just before the break through the impressive Davies on 41, before they sealed the win after the break through a Kai Moore striker.

There was still time for Davies to complete his hat-trick with his second spot kick of the game on 77 minutes, and the victory leaves them eight points behind Prestatyn Sports after seven games.