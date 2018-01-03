Crowds brave the weather for Llangollen Railway's Winter Warmer gala

Crowds stepped back in time to enjoy an event that celebrated a bygone era of railway travel.

The cold weather did not deter visitors from attending the Llangollen Railway’s Winter Warmer rail gala over the weekend.

George Jones, of Llangollen Railway said: “The event showed modern families how railways were once operated during the change over period from steam to diesel motive power on British Railways more than 50 years ago.

”The station at Berwyn was particularly busy and a favourite location for visitors to see trains passing at a frequent interval for departures from and to Llangollen.”

With a 45 minute train frequency operating, there was plenty of choice for visitors who could sample a range of different trains throughout the day.

The three coach suburban set of coaches hauled by the small Pannier tank No.6430 proved a popular attraction, contrasted with the full set of coaches behind the visiting heavy freight engine No.2807.

As a spectacle for the 1.15pm departure from Llangollen, the train was double-headed with Prairie Tank No.5199 joining No.2807 to take the train up the hill past Berwyn.

Otherwise a three-car diesel multiple unit was out to offer the alternative views of the line and the class 26 diesel locomotive No.D5310 was in use to show how assistance could be given to other trains during the mid 1960s era.

With ten trains operating during the course of the day on the line to Carrog, there was plenty of opportunities to travel and see the Dee Valley in the winter.

There was also a timetable of services running on the Sunday.