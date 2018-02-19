Wrexham AFC must stop conceding goals at bad times says Scott Quigley

SCOTT QUIGLEY admits Wrexham need to stop conceding goals at bad times if they want to keep their automatic promotion dream alive.

Quigley, pictured celelebrating his goal, gave Wrexham a first half lead against Sutton United in Saturday’s clash at Gander Green Lane but the U’s equalised less than two minutes into the second period as the top of the table clash ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Reds conceded goals in the closing minutes of the first half in the last two home games against Halifax Town and Tranmere Rovers, and Quigley says the timing of the setbacks has been poor.

“I was delighted to put us 1-0 up but the lads were disappointed to concede at a bad time,” said Quigley. “Just after half-time, it wasn’t great.

“I think over 90 minutes, a point was a fair result. It was just annoying again to go in front again and concede at a bad time.

“It is a mistake that we need to get rid of and we need to get rid of it quick, there are only 12 games to go.”

Quigley put Wrexham ahead in the 20th minite with a well executed finish after running onto strike partner Scott Boden’s throughball.

That was his fourth goal in five appearances since joining on loan from Blackpool and Quigley added: “Me and Scott have linked up well.

“It was a great ball through, I used my first touch just to get away from the defender and I had one thing on my mind.

“Four goals, from my point of view it is good, but if we are not winning it doesn’t really make a difference to me. I would rather have the team winning and me not scoring.

“But it is nice to get on the scoresheet again and hopefully I can keep scoring for Wrexham.”

Wrexham have dropped to fourth postion in the National League and Quigley insists it is vital they leave Solihull Moors with victory under their belts tomorrow night.

“Hopefully this is our blip,” added Quigley. “We came here wanting three points and we came away with one, it was a frustrating afternoon.

“We have to look forward to Solihull now, make sure we don’t mess about and make sure we get the three points.”

Manager Dean Keates admits Wrexham need to start turning draws into wins and grind out results in the run-in.

“We have to find a way,” said Keates. “At the beginning of the season we were finding ways.

“We weren’t scoring many. We are back at that stage at the moment but we weren’t conceding and we were finding ways to see games out and keeping clean sheets.

“We should have kept a clean sheet today.”

Keates is looking for three points at Solhull but says Wrexham must strive to win all their remaining 12 matches.

“They are big games coming up,” added Keates, “As I have always said even when we were top of the league, we can only worry about ourselves.

“It is the business end of the season and we have to try and win every game.”