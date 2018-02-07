Former Wrexham boss Andy Morrell sacked by Tamworth

Andy Morrell has been sacked as manager of Tamworth after three and a half years with the club.

The former Wrexham player/manager has paid the price for a disappointing season to-date with the National League North outfit, who are seven points adrift of the play-offs and six points above the relegation zone following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with York City.

Morrell led Wrexham to FA Trophy glory back in 2013 and also guided the Reds to a play-off final at Wembley, but couldn’t end their stay in non-league.

Morrell was appointed Lambs boss in September 2014 and led Tamworth to consecutive seventh placed finishes in the National League North and ninth place last season. He had recently swooped to bring Chester midfielder Tom Shaw to the club on an 18-month deal.

Assistant manager Mike Fowler will take charge of the first team for Saturday’s trip to Alfreton on Saturday before hosting Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night.

A club statement said: “Tamworth Football Club can confirm that following a disappointing run of results, Andy Morrell has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

“The club would like to place on record their thanks to Andy for his contribution and efforts during his tenure, and wish him all the best for the future.

“Mike Fowler will assume responsibility for the First Team for the foreseeable future, and will lead us into this weekends National League North fixture against Alfreton Town.”

In a statement, Morrell said: "As disappointed as I am to be leaving my role as manager at Tamworth FC, I am immensely proud of the progression the club has made over the past four seasons.

"During my tenure, the club has gone from a team of 20 players that were sitting third from bottom, to what is now, a thriving community club which has had two sevenths and a ninth-place finish in an increasingly competitive league.

"The club now runs an ever-improving Development Academy, a successful Scholarship programme and a triple winning under-21s, encompassing more than 220 local footballers under the Tamworth banner."