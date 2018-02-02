Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates opens contract talks with players

Dean Keates has held preliminary talks with some of his squad over new contracts.

The Wrexham boss revamped the squad last summer with the defensive quartet of Kevin Roberts, Manny Smith, James Jennings and captain Shaun Pearson all penning two-year deals.

But the likes of 12-goal leading scorer Chris Holroyd and influential midfielder Sam Wedgbury arrived at The Racecourse on one-year deals.

And Keates has started to speak to certain players regarding their futures at The Racecourse.

“There are one or two I have had brief conversations with,” said Keates. “There are one or two that have deserved talks.

“From when I got the job, the club needed stability and we needed to operate in the right way. I got the players in on two-year contracts to start building.

“If you build a house, you wouldn’t put your roof on first; you build foundations and I built from the back.

“Hopefully we can add a bit more and there are one or two players we will look to tie down for next season.”

Third placed Wrexham, held to a goalless draw at Gateshead in midweek, will go top on goal difference if they win at Guiseley tomorrow.

Keates is guarding against complacency but hopes Wrexham take their chance.

“There a lot more positives than negatives, we are unbeaten in seven games,” said Keates. “It is going to be tough at Guiseley, they are signing players and having a right go at trying to keep themselves in the division.

“They are a big, strong, physical team so it is going to be a test but, all being well, we can stand up to it and there is an opportunity for us to go top.”