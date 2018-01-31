New Wrexham AFC signing Nicky Deverdics sets his sights on promotion

NICKY DEVERDICS joined Wrexham because the midfielder believes he has a good chance of being back in the Football League next season.

The attacking midfielder has signed for the Reds on an 18 month contract after leaving crisis club Hartlepool United.

Having helped Dover Athletic reach the 2015-16 National League play-offs, Deverdics was snapped up by Hartlepool who were relegated from the Football League last season.

With Wrexham challenging for promotion, Deverdics has set his sights on League Two with the Reds.

“I worked hard at Dover to get them into the league, I played there with Hartlepool but unfortunately we came down,” said Deverdics. “But this is a chance to go back up as Wrexham are pushing for promotion.

“I am excited to get started, I am going somewhere positive where you are looking up not down, completely different to what I have been used to over the last 18 months, and I am itching to get started.”

Deverdics came up against Wrexham when Hartlepool lost 2-0 against his new team at Victoria Park on January 20.

Pools have big financial problems and Deverdics, who was out of contract at the end of the season, felt switching to The Racecourse was the right move after meeting Reds boss Dean Keates.

“It is something I have been interested in and the situation at Hartlepool helped my thinking,” said Deverdics.

“Wrexham have got a chance of going up, they are in a strong position.

“I spoke with Dean, I liked what he said, his personality and enthusiasm.

“Playing against them they were a good, strong team, with a few leaders and winners pushing in the same direction and that’s what you want.”

Deverdics, who has played out of position for Pools this season, is looking forward to having the same kind of impact he had at Dover in 2015-16 when he scored 14 league goals from midfield.

“I had a lot of assists too but I was also on penalties!” added Deverdics.

“I played the majority of this season at left-back which was frustrating because I am an attacking midfielder.

“It has been tough with the problems off the pitch and I needed a fresh start at a club where everything is positive.

“I am sure Dean can get the best out of me.”

Keates, who made a number of bids for Deverdics during January, was delighted to finally land his man and believes he has plenty to offer.

“I would say it was 10 days going back and forward, and we have got to the point now where we have agreed,” said Keates.

“He will be a great addition to the squad. He will bring balance on the left wing, he is an attacking midfielder and he is different to what we have got.

“He has scored goals and he knows about the league. He has played in it before, played in it this season and scored goals when he was previously with Dover.

“He got three assists in his last game for Hartlepool so he is going to bring something to the squad we’ve got.

“He is proven at this level, is a fit lad and he has got a lethal left-foot, so he brings something different to what we have got in the team.”

Other clubs were interested in Deverdics but Keates believes Wrexham’s lofty position was a big pull.

“He has taken a bit of a drop to come so for me, that tells you about the lad,” added Keates.

“There were other opportunities, one was a little bit more money, but he knows what he is coming into.

“He wants to be at a football club that is challenging.

“He will bring the quality and he will be a great addition to the squad for this season and going forward.”