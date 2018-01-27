Wrexham AFC 2 Tranmere Rovers 2

Wrexham’s big derby against promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers ended in a 2-2 draw.

A sell-out crowd of 8,471 was at The Racecourse to see the sides finish all-square following an entertaining encounter.

New Reds signing David Raven, an experienced defender released by Inverness Caledonian Thistle earlier this month, was quickly introduced in place of injured left-back James Jennings.

Tranmere took the lead in the 11th minute.

A corner was nodded down by James Norwood and Ritchie Sutton converted from close range.

But Wrexham’s response was immediate as they equalised two minutes later.

The ball was played in to Scott Quigley who turned on the edge of the area and fired past goalkeeper Rhys Taylor.

It got even better for Wrexham who went ahead on 18 minutes after forcing a corner.

Shaun Pearson was hauled down in the area by Sutton and leading scorer Chris Holroyd converted the penalty to take his tally for the season to 12 goals.

Goalkeeper Chris Dunn made a fantastic save to somehow keep out Andy Cook’s header and keep Wrexham ahead, but Tranmere equalised in the first minute of injury time.

Liam Ridehalgh delivered a free-kick and Cook’s powerful header found the back of the net.

Scott Boden’s header from Marcus Kelly’s cross was parried by Taylor in the second half and Quigley went close with a low drive that was tipped behind by the Rovers keeper.

Wrexham were given a let-off when Dunn made a superb save to deny Norwood and Cook’s follow-up was cleared off the line by Shaun Pearson, and it finished in a draw.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, M Smith, Pearson, Jennings (Raven 7); Rutherford (Mackreth 84), Wedgbury, Kelly, Holroyd; Boden, Quigley (Wright 90). Subs not used: Dibble, Hurst