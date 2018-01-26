Robins strengthen as Fletcher returns

NEWTOWN have welcomed the return of midfielder Alex Fletcher.

The 21 year old completed his return to the Robins ahead of their trip to Bangor City tonight (Friday) having trained with the club throughout the festive period.

Fletcher arrived at Latham Park from Redditch United in the summer of 2016 before departing for National League North outfit Southport during the summer having impressed for the Robins with four goals in 30 games as Newtown.

Fletcher switched to Northern Premier League minnows Stafford Rangers earlier in the season before completing his return to Mid Wales football this week.

Meanwhile winger Craig Williams has stepped up his recovery following a 12 month absence

The 34 year old ex-Llanelli and TNS winger arrived at Latham Park from Mid Wales rivals Aberystwyth Town in the summer of 2016 but missed most of last season through injury.

The Robins have also brought in the New Year by celebrating two of its longest serving players who both set new club records this week.

Captain Craig Williams etched his name in the history of Newtown Football Club after becoming the club’s record appearance maker in last week’s 4-2 win at TNS.

Victory marked the 30 year old’s 321st appearance for his hometown club to finally overtake long standing record holder Colin Reynolds who made 314 top flight appearances for the Robins between 1992 and 2002.

Reynolds remains the all-time Welsh Premier appearance holder with 516 games for Newtown, Caersws and Aberystwyth Town from 1992 to 2009.

However Williams is climbing the all time rankings and currently occupies 24th in the rankings with 349 top flight games including a spell at Aberystwyth Town from 2010 and 2012 before returning to his hometown club under Bernard McNally and becoming a key player during the Chris Hughes era.

Meanwhile Dave Jones also celebrated a milestone over the festive period with the 27 year old breaking a 20 year old record by surpassing Mike Barton as the club’s record appearance goalkeeper with 181 games for the Robins during two spells at Latham Park since his debut in 2006.

Williams and Jones lead a select band of current players to surpass a century of appearances for the Robins which also includes Luke Boundford, Neil Mitchell, Kieran Mills-Evans and Tom Goodwin.