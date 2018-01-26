Cymru Alliance Previews: In-form duo clash at Clappers Lane

Steve Halliwell says Gresford’s home clash with Holywell Town has ‘all the makings of a great game’.

The Clappers Lane fixture sees two of the league’s most in-form sides meet, with both teams set on challenging the leaders this term.

Unbeaten in seven games, Athletic’s ascent to eighth place came after a sluggish start to their season.

Conversely, the Wellmen’s inspired form has seen them climb to third in the table and they are now considered realistic title contenders.

Halliwell said: “John (Haseldin) has done a really great job there and has got them firing.

“They’ve been picking up some big wins already this season and look like a really dangerous attacking unit.

“Obviously, the likes of Steve Lewis give them a massive threat up front, but there’s some quality players throughout their squad.

“We felt we were a bit hard done by when we played them away and went 2-0 up but we let them back in and shipped a 90th minute equaliser and they got themselves a 2-2 draw.

“Conceding late on in games has been a concern this season, but hopefully we’ve learned from that and moved on.

“It was an exciting game last time where both sides tried to get the ball down and play in the right way.

“We always try to play that way and this definitely has the makings of another great game.”

A Holywell victory tomorrow would lift them back into second place and cut the gap to leaders Caernarfon to four points.

Wellmen boss Haseldin holds a mutual respect for tomorrow’s opponents and insists his side have a ‘point to prove’.

He said: “They’re a tough side and like us they’ve benefited from a lot of their squad playing together for a while now.

“There’s a solid spine to their team with the likes of Dave McIntyre and Max Peate, who are quality players.

“We probably haven’t given the best account of ourselves in our recent games against them though.

“So we’ll have a big point to prove and the challenge now is for us to show what we’re all about.”

Steve Lewis returns from suspension for Holywell, while Phil Lloyd should be fit again after injury.

Gresford’s top scorer Owen Roberts returns along with on-loan full-back Ben Burrows.

Martin Ford expects a reaction from his Queen’s Park players tomorrow, following their latest defeat.

The Caia Park side were beaten 5-0 by Ruthin Town in midweek, their 14th loss of a difficult campaign.

Trailing 3-0 in the contest after an hour, Park’s misery was compounded by a red card for striker Sean Skimmings, with the hosts netting twice more late on.

Ford gave an honest appraisal of his side’s failings but has urged his players to restore some pride in tomorrow’s home clash with Denbigh Town.

He said: “It was a well-deserved win for Ruthin on the night.

“They play football the right way and with Chris Williams in charge, they’re a real credit to this league.

“There was no excuses from us, it just simply wasn’t good enough and we were beaten by a far better team.

“It’s time now to regroup and for the players to give us a reaction and play with pride tomorrow against Denbigh.

“Every game is tough for us in this league, but we’ll carry on working hard and trying to play attacking football in the right way. Hopefully a positive result isn’t too far away now.”

Skimmings serves the first game of his suspension tomorrow, while midfielder Tony Jones returns to the Park set-up.

Tomorrow’s only other league clash sees Penrhyncoch host Caersws.