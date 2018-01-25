Wrexham AFC striker Chris Holroyd hoping for another memorable derby

CHRIS HOLROYD enjoyed September’s win at Tranmere Rovers and he hopes to make more memories in Saturday’s return fixture.

The striker joined Wrexham from Macclesfield Town but sustained a dislocated shoulder in the opening day defeat against his ex-club.

After spending more than a month on the sidelines, Holroyd scored his first Reds goal in the 1-0 victory against Tranmere at Prenton Park on September 23.

Around 1,500 travelling supporters saw Wrexham play the majority of the game with 10 men following Sam Wedgbury’s early dismissal but Dean Keates’ side held on for victory following Holroyd’s second half strike.

Wrexham host Tranmere this weekend, with a sell-out crowd expected at The Racecourse for the top of the table clash, and Holroyd is targeting another win to boost the Reds’ promotion challenge.

“It was one of my first games of the season at Tranmere and I really enjoyed it,” said Holroyd, the Reds’ 11-goal leading scorer.

“After the disappointment of the start of the season it was a good day for me. It just showed what we are about as a team; going down to 10 men, the character of the team really showed.

“The away fans that day were fantastic, as they always are, so I am anticipating another great atmosphere on Saturday.

“We have had big crowds all year, I have always said that is one of the things that attracted me to join this football club, to play in front of that great support. I will just be happy with a win on Saturday.

“It is an important game and could put a bit of distance between them and us, so hopefully we go into our game in hand at Gateshead on Tuesday with a positive result.”

Fourth placed Wrexham, four points behind leaders Macclesfield Town, beat Hartlepool United 2-0 on Saturday to make it two wins in a row and extend the unbeaten run to five games.

It is a crucial game against Tranmere who sit fifth and Holroyd is focussed on continuing the good form.

“Everyone is really looking forward to Saturday but it is just another match for us,” said Holroyd.

“We need to build on a good away win at Hartlepool.

“It is the ideal time to start picking up a bit of momentum coming up to the end of January.

“The games are coming thick and fast in the next week so if we can get some quality results, it will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.”