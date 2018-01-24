Points more important than performances says Wrexham AFC midfielder Sam Wedgbury

SAM WEDGBURY insists winning games is all that matters as Wrexham attempt to close in on promotion.

Dean Keates’ side made an inconsistent start to their 10th season in non-league but the Reds soon established themselves as one of the pacesetters.

There have been more highs than lows with long suffering Wrexham fans celebrating double the amount of victories than defeats.

Keates has made Wrexham hard to beat, with a solid defence the platform for success, although goals have been harder to come by at the other end.

Nine of Wrexham’s 14 wins have come by the only goal but Wedgbury would take many more 1-0 or 2-1 victories in the final 17 matches if it led to promotion.

The midfielder insists points rather than performances are more important going into a vital part of the season when the battle for the top spot or a play-off place heats up.

“The back end of the season is the nitty gritty,” said Wedgbury.

“It is not about playing really well and winning, it is just about winning and getting points on the board.

“I would take another 12 or 14 scraps to win games. It doesn’t have to be pretty, it doesn’t have to be really good performances, it just has to be wins.

“I have been at clubs where at the back end of the season we haven’t won a lot of games but we have been playing really well.

“I would take the other side of that, not playing well and winning games.”

Fourth placed Wrexham, four points behind leaders Macclesfield Town with a game in hand, continue their run-in with a huge clash against promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers at The Racecourse on Saturday.

Keates’ new-look side have proved their worth over the course of the season but Wedgbury. who helped Forest Green Rovers clinch promotion to the Football League via the play-offs last season before joining Wrexham, insists now is the time to step up to the plate going into the run-in.

And the 28-year-old is in no doubt that the players at The Racecourse do not lack the desire to succeed when it comes to the crunch.

“It is the tough part of the season now, this is ‘squeaky-bum time’ so to speak and everyone is up for it in our dressing room,” said Wedgbury. “That is what the gaffer signed, characters who want to win, who have got heart and desire.”

The meeting with Tranmere, who will attempt to gain revenge for September’s 1-0 home defeat when Wrexham played the majority of the game with 10 men following Wedgbury’s early dismissal but grabbed the points through Chris Holroyd’s second half strike, is one of eight home games left this term.

Wrexham boast an impressive record at The Racecourse and have not lost at home in the league since losing 1-0 to Macclesfield on the opening day of the campaign.

Maintaining that decent home record – Wrexham must continue to make winning a habit rather than settle for draws – will be crucial if the Reds are going to secure a top-seven finish or even challenge for automatic promotion.

But with nine of the final 17 games away from home, it goes without saying that Wrexham need a healthy points return on their travels to keep the Football League dream alive.

Wrexham have two successive away games after hosting Tranmere, with Keates taking his side to Gateshead, who have slipped down the table, before heading to a Gusieley side battling to avoid relegation.

Many will see them as must-win games, and the home match against Halifax Town which follows is no different.

But Wrexham then face one of their toughest looking games of the final straight when they head to high-flying Sutton United.

The fact that Sutton play on a 3G pitch provides its own issues but the U’s have proved that they are genuine promotion contenders this term and this will be a huge game for both teams.

The Reds stay on the road for their next game at strugglers Solihull Moors and, as with all sides challenging for honours, Wrexham need to leave with three points.

February ends with another big game at home against Aldershot, who are one of the best teams I have seen this season after they won November’s reverse fixture 2-0.

As with Sutton, it’s a top of the table clash which could be pivotal come the end of the season.

A tricky long trek to Ebbsfleet is followed by the home derby against arch cross border rivals Chester when points and bragging rights are up for grabs.

Wrexham ended their Deva hoodoo in November as relegation threatened Chester impressed, but as Wedgbury says, the result is all that counts and the Reds need to complete the double.

Woking away and Maidstone at home cannot be taken for granted, as both teams could make a late surge, while Bromley are very much in contention and the game at Hayes Lane to complete March will be important for both sides.

That takes us into April and Boreham Wood have emerged as a surprise package and the game at The Racecourse will be a good test.

Eastleigh might have left it too late by the time Wrexham head to the south coast before another massive home game against Dagenham & Redbridge, who will be there or there abouts when the prizes are handed out at the end of the campaign.

That leaves just two games, starting with Leyton Orient away.

Justin Edinburgh has steadied the ship at Orient, who should just be playing for pride unless there is a relapse but nevertheless, Wrexham must leave with a victory.

Wrexham finish the regular season with a home game against Fylde whose bid for honours has not materialised.

But the Reds have lost twice to Fylde at Mill Farm this season and another defeat could be disastrous.

Hopefully there is a massive incentive for Wrexham to pick up three points and they end with a win before discovering their fate if the promotion and relegation issues have not already been decided.

But as Fylde showed on Saturday when they thumped leaders Macclesfield 6-0, there are plenty more twists and turns – and surprise results to come along the way.

Reds boss Keates, who saw his side boosted by debutant Scott Quigley’s brace in a 2-0 win at Hartlepool, expected points to be dropped by some of the chasing pack.

“Fylde are flying and it was always going to be a tough game,” said Keates. “Points were going to be dropped, we had to make sure we didn’t drop any. There was a massive opportunity for us.”