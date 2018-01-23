Wrexham AFC goalkeeper Chris Dunn wants more clean sheets

WREXHAM are beginning to fire in front of goal but Chris Dunn says there will be no let-up in the quest for more clean sheets.

The Reds continued their promotion challenge with a 2-0 victory against troubled Hartlepool United at Victoria Park on Saturday.

A brace from debutant Scott Quigley secured a second win in a row and took Wrexham’s tally to nine goals in three games.

Dunn also presided over Wrexham’s 16th clean sheet in 29 league games and the goalkeeper hopes for more of the same when the Reds tackle promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers at The Racecourse on Saturday.

“That is 16 clean sheets and the goals are coming now at the other end as well,” said Dunn. “All-round, it is a team performance whether you are defending or going forward.

“It is a positive result and another clean sheet, and we will look to get another one against Tranmere.”

Wrexham had chances to take the lead in the first half but Quigley, brought in on loan from Blackpool until the end of the season, eventually broke the deadlock in the 54th minute.

Hartlepool then put Wrexham under pressure without really threatening an equaliser and Quigley scored a crucial second goal on the counter attack with 18 minutes to go.

Dunn felt Wrexham executed their game plan to perfection in front of a bumper crowd, with fans coming out in their droves to get behind Hartlepool who are threatened with administration.

“We were really solid once again as a defensive unit,” said Dunn.

“We were well organised, we were all talking and helping each other out. We needed to with the occasion and we got the job done.

“First half we had to just frustrate Hartlepool a little bit and get a foothold in the game, and then second half we looked lively on the counter attack and our quality shone through.

“I don’t think there were any worries when we were still 0-0.

“When we go a goal ahead, you can’t get too complacent. You have got to be solid and that is what we did.

“Then we were able to go up the other end on the counter attack to get a second goal and that killed the game off so it was pleasing.”

Quigley has found opportunities limited since joining Blackpool last summer from Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints but he made an immediate impact with two well taken goals.

Dunn hailed Quigley’s contribution and hopes the striker is equally effective in the clash with Tranmere.

“Scott has done brilliant,” said Dunn. “Anyone coming in, you want to make an impact straight away and that will do him the world of good for confidence as well.

“Hopefully he can keep that going as we go into a big game this weekend.

“Scott has come in, met all the lads and he has fitted in straight away.

“I think you could see that with what he did at Hartlepool.

“We have got to keep going now as a team and keep the positive results going.”

Fourth placed Wrexham are now only four points behind leaders Macclesfield, who were surprisingly thrashed

6-0 by AFC Fylde on Saturday, with a game in hand.

Dunn is expecting a tough test against Tranmere but three points remains the aim.

“It is a game we are looking forward to coming off the back of two positive results,” said Dunn. “It will be a good battle, a local derby as well so the fans will be right up for it.

“It is one the lads will thrive on and really look forward to.

“We have just got to concentrate on ourselves, work hard this week and hopefully we can get the right result.”

Wrexham are within touching distance of top spot but Dunn is not getting carried away.

“We have just got to keep taking each game as it comes and hopefully we will be up there come the end of the season,” added Dunn.