Wrexham AFC are heading for a sell-out against Tranmere

Wrexham’s showdown against National League promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers is heading for a sell-out.

Around 4,200 Wrexham fans have tickets for Saturday’s Racecourse clash while Tranmere have sold their 1,800 allocation.

Club secretary Geraint Parry is urging supporters to snap up tickets as soon as possible for fourth placed Wrexham’s eagerly awaited game with Rovers, who are fifth.

“We have had a really good day,” said Parry. “We have sold around 400 tickets today so that is 4,200 from our end, and Tranmere have sold their allocation.

“This is a long way ahead of what we would normally sell ahead of a match so that shows the interest in the game.

“It would be nice to think we can get a sell-out, we are heading that way, so we are urging people to try and buy in advance so they are not disappointed.”