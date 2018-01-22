Scott Quigley 'over the moon' with goalscoring Wrexham AFC debut

SCOTT QUIGLEY hopes there is a lot more to come from him after making a dream start to his Wrexham career.

Quigley, brought in on loan from Blackpool until the end of the season, made an immediate impact on his debut as the striker scored both goals in Saturday’s 2-0 win against troubled Hartlepool United.

“I am over the moon,” said Quigley. “It was just nice to get a warm welcome, the Wrexham fans have been really positive to me coming here on loan.

“It was nice to give them something back and give the gaffer something back for taking a chance on me. Hopefully it can keep getting better.”

Quigley felt he could have done better with a first half chance that was saved but he scored two well taken goals after the break.

Resolute defending kept Hartlepool at bay and Quigley says it was a team effort to leave Victoria Park with three points.

“I had one chance in the first when I thought I had less time than I actually did but I was just really pleased to get off the mark straight away in the first game,” said Quigley.

“The lads were diving in front of balls, it is not just about me it is about them.

“Manny Smith and Shaun Pearson are colossus at the back, nothing is getting through them at the moment.

“Even when we were under the cosh a bit, we got through it and then we got the second goal whch eased it.

“Scott Boden has supplied the chances, he has not had the greatest start to the season but hopefully I can gift him opportunities and he can score as well.”

Quigley was taken off with 13 minutes left but he had no qualms about being denied a hat-trick.

“I have not played too much this season so maybe I was a bit pleased to come off!” said Quigley. “I was just really pleased to get my two goals and most importantly three points.”

Quigley has found opportunities limited since joining Blackpool from Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints last summer.

Although he still has a future at the League One club, Quigley is just focused on helping Wrexham in their promotion push.

“It was disappointing at Blackpool, I have not really had a lot of chances,” said Quigley.

“But I am just fully focused on doing a job here. I am not thinking about the end of the season, just the next game against Tranmere and hopefully we can get three points.”

Wrexham chief Dean Keates hailed Quigley’s contribution against Pools who are managed by Craig Harrison, his former boss at TNS.

“He did really well,” said Keates. “On the stroke of half-time he had a chance, he had a little bit more time than he thought, he snatched at it a little bit.

“But second half, the first one is what Scott is all about. He strikes it as well with his right foot as does with his left.

“The second one was great play the way we broke. Scott Boden could have gone on his own, but he is unselfish, he is a great team player.

”Scott will get the plaudits but it is all about the performance of the team and I thought we were outstanding.”