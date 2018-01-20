Hartlepool United 0 Wrexham AFC 2

New signing Scott Quigley scored twice on his debut as Wrexham beat Hartlepool United 2-0 at a packed Victoria Park.

Striker Quigley, brought in on loan from Blackpool until the end of the season, made an immediate impact as Wrexham overcame the troubled Pools to maintain their promotion challenge.

Wrexham created the first chance after six minutes, Quigley fed strike partner Scott Boden whose shot was turned around the post by goalkeeper Scott Loach.

Boden wasn’t far away with another chance after a superb James Jennings cross took a touch off a defender and his effort failed to hit the target.

Hartlepool were seeing a lot of the ball but the chances came at the other end and Liam Donnelly threw himself between two Wrexham players to deny Wrexham another sight of goal.

Quigley came close to marking his debut with a goal a minute before the break after Boden flicked on Marcus Kelly’s pass but he was denied by Loach, with the resulting corner coming to nothing.

There was a warning for Wrexham when Donnelly struck the crossbar at the start of the second half but Wrexham went upfield and took a 54th minute lead.

Quigley shrugged off Blair Adams on the right and ran at goal before firing past Loach.

Hartlepool responded well to going behind by piling on the pressure but Wrexham weathered the storm and made it 2-0 on 72 minutes.

A corner was cleared to Quigley who played a one-two with Boden and then ran from his own half, slotting past Loach to complete a fine breakaway.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, M Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Ruttherford, Wedgbury, Kelly, Holroyd; Boden (Hurst 89), Quigley (Wright 77). Subs not used: Dibble, L Smith, Mackreth