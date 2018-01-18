Trophy run at an end for Llanfair

LLANFAIR United played their part in a nine goal thriller at Conwy Borough before their Welsh Trophy dreams were dashed in extra-time.

The tone was set early when Jamie Roberts broke the deadlock inside the opening minute at the Morfa as the Welsh Alliance side began the fifth round tie on top.

However United capitalised on the strong winds to hit back with two stunning strikes.

Andrew Hughes lobbed home goalkeeper Ceirion Hall from the halfway line to level on 31 minutes before Matt Spencer’s clearance from his own area sailed over a stranded Hall to give United the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Borough were back on terms early in the second-half with Matt Hughes heading home Corrig McGonigle's free-kick with the sides locked for much of the remainder of the half.

Borough looked to have snatched glory with three minutes remaining with Iolo Hughes blasting home after United failed to clear McGoningle’s corner only for the visitors to hit back at the death with Gethin Stephens heading an home equaliser to send the tie into extra-time

United regained the lead midway through the first-half of extra-time with Hughes heading home to complete his brace.

However the home side dominated the second-half and levelled through Jack Hoult’s header before Hughes nodded home a curling corner from McGoningle to snatch glory with eight minutes remaining.