North Wales Crusaders coach Mike Grady expecting tough Rochdale test

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS coach Mike Grady expects a ‘tough test’ when his side clash with Rochdale Hornets on Sunday.

The pre-season trip to Rochdale will be the Cru’s first game of the year ahead of their 2018 League One campaign.

And, having overseen pre-season training for two months, Grady is now looking forward to seeing his side take to the field:

He said:“We’ve got a great group of lads who have been training well and working hard. Fitness-wise we’re at a good level, but we just need to get some game time under our belts in order to work on our structures.

“We have got a few new faces in the squad and everyone seems to have gelled well, so I’m just looking forward to seeing it all in place on Sunday.”

With the Hornets coming into Sunday’s clash on the back of two pre-season games, Grady expects a stern test but won’t be reading too much into the result.

“Not only are Rochdale a Championship outfit, but they’re also two games into their pre-season schedule whereas we are just starting ours” he added.

“They are a good side and I’m expecting a really tough test – but that’s just what you want.

“Whilst it is a friendly, there’s a few lads on either side who have switched clubs, and there’s also a bit of a rivalry between the two sides, so that adds to what promises to be a great match.”

“Whether we win, lose or draw on Sunday, the important thing is getting game time and working on what we need to.”