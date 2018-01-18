Kachy can make a winning all-weather debut at Lingfield

There’s some good all-weather action at Lingfield on Friday and Tom Dascombe’s talented sprinter Kachy makes his debut on an artificial surface in the Betway Sprint Handicap (2.30).

The same connections landed a touch last weekend at the same track when Reflektor bounced back to form to book his ticket for All-Weather Finals Day, and it’d be no surprise if that’s the plan for Kachy, last seen 129 days ago when runner-up to Waady at Leicester.

A quirky sort, Dascombe’s five-year-old has come down 7lb from a career-high mark of 112 and was running in Group One races on turf as recently as June at Royal Ascot.

Kachy shoulders top weight here and the widest draw in stall nine tempers enthusiasm slightly, but this is by far the weakest race he’s encountered since his three-year-old campaign and could prove hard to beat on polytrack.

The best bet at Lingfield comes 30 minutes earlier in the Betway Handicap (2.00) in the form of Music Major for the Michael Attwater yard.

The five-year-old gelding won well when stepped up to a mile and two at Lingfield in November, and should have followed up off 3lb higher over course and distance last time out, badly hampered when coming with his effort a furlong out, before rattling home into second.

Luke Morris and Rab Havlin have ridden the horse the last twice, but Martin Harley is booked here and that’s no bad thing given he’ll be brimming with confidence after winning on five of his past 14 rides.

Miss Munity comes here with a similar recent profile having won her past two start over course and distance, but hasn’t travelled with the same ease in her races as Music Major and at the likely prices, I’ll side with the unexposed Attwater runner from stall one.