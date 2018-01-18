Haycock nets seven in Churchstoke cup rout

JOE Haycock was the scourge of New Quay with seven goals as Churchstoke ran out emphatic 14-0 winners to stroll into the fourth round of the Central Wales Cup.

Andrew Green also rolled back the years with a four goal haul while a Matt Perry double and Kieran Mulloch strike completed a memorable day in west Wales for the Marketmen.

Meanwhile Dyffryn Banw prevailed in a nine goal extra-time thriller at home to Spar Mid Wales League Two rivals Brecon Northcote.

Hat-trick hero Alwyn Jones was the hero for the hosts while further goals from Tom Foulkes and Aled Davies ensured Banw’s progress with the Stags remaining in contention through a Craig Evans double and strikes from Liam McNally and Joel Evans.

Rhun Garner’s injury time strike completed Bow Street’s 2-1 win at Carno with Llion Jenkins also on target for the Magpies to cancel out Andrew Evans’ opener for the Greens.

Tywyn Bryncrug made light work of Hay St Marys with Aled Jones netting twice in a 6-0 win.

Further strikes from Nick Williams, Aston Heath, Ryan Goddard and an own goal ensured the Cormorants a fourth round trip to Knighon Town later this month.

The Robins sealed their own progress with doubles from Connor Bird and Gareth Mansell sealing a 4-1 win at home to Berriew who replied through Marc Jones.

Revised fourth round draw: Bow Street v Newcastle Emlyn; Knighton Town v Tywyn Bryncrug; Caersws v Welshpool Town; Waterloo Rovers v Dyffryn Banw; Llanfair United v Kerry; Llanidloes Town v Guilsfield; Radnor Valley v Llandrindod Wells; Churchstoke v Builth Wells.