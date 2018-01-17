Striker Scott Quigley delighted to join Wrexham AFC on loan

SCOTT QUIGLEY is hoping a successful loan spell with Wrexham can lead to the striker establishig himself at Blackpool.

The striker has joined the Reds on loan from the League One club until the end of the season.

Snapped up by Blackpool from Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints last summer, Quigley has been restricted to nine substitute appearances in the league and five Football League Trophy starts.

But with his contract at Bloomfield Road running until the summer of 2019, Quigley has got time to make an impression and he is firstly focussed on helping Wrexham in their promotion challenge.

Quigley said: “The gaffer (Gary Bowyer) said ‘please don’t think we don’t want you.’

“I got there and there were something like nine strikers so that killed me straight away.

“I thought I would have to work hard, I never thought I would play straight away.

“Curtis Tilt, who was with Wrexham last season, has done really well since he came in and I thought I could have hopefully done that but it hasn’t turned out the way I wanted it to be.

“Hopefully if I can do really well here and help Wrexham get out of the league, who knows next year?”

Wrexham expressed an interested in loaning Quigley, who played under Reds first team coach Carl Darlington at TNS, in November but the 25-year-old was on the fringes of the Blackpool squad.

“It came about when I wasn’t in the squad too much around November time,” said Quigley.

“I was getting disappointed and at that time the National League was the only place I could go.

“Darlo spoke to me a couple of times just to see how I was getting on and said ‘would you ever fancy it?’

“I had a bit of interest from the National League but the one place I would really want to go is here.

“The fans are good and you get a lot following you.”

Quigley found himself featuring off the bench over the festive period but he has now been allowed to go out on loan and he wants to prove his worth at Wrexham.

“I probably played the most I have played in the last month at Blackpool,” added Quigley. “I thought that might have turned the screw a bit but the gaffer wanted me to go out and get some more games.

“I have got another two-and-a-half years there so I think he wants me to get some games and as he says, a middle step.

“Hopefully I can do that and help Wrexham get up to where they need to be and back into the Football League.”

Quigley, who scored 25 goals in 86 league games for TNS, helped the club land numerous trophies and played Champions League football, admits linking up with Darlington was also a big factor in coming to The Racecourse.

“I have always been quite close to Darlo, he had me for probably four years at TNS,” said Quigley.

“I have always kept in contact with him and he is a really nice bloke behind the scenes and a top coach as well.

“When I knew I could link up with him again, it was something I wanted to do.”

Quigley is set to make his Wrexham debut against Hartlepool at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Pools, managed by Craig Harrison who left TNS to take charge last summer, are experiencing problems on and off the pitch.

Quigley hopes to inflict more misery on Pools this weekend but he is confident Harrison can revive their fortunes.

“It is a bit ironic how that has worked out,” added Quigley.

“I know everything that is going on at Hartlepool which is disappointing but hopefully they can get out of the situation.

“I think Craig will be the one to get them out of there, the fans just need to believe in him.

“Hopefully they get out but starting after this weekend.”