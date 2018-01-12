Saints stroll to victory at Prestatyn

TNS took another giant stride towards a seventh consecutive league title with victory at Prestatyn Town on Friday night.

The deadlock was broken inside the opening 10 minutes with Wes Fletcher following up to net after Aeron Edwards’ shot was parried into his path by goalkeeper Carl Jones.

However it was the lowly Seasiders who carved the best first-half chances with Jack Kenny proving a handful for the TNS defence.

Kenny had already forced Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison into action before racing onto a throughball from Noah Edwards on 23 minutes to force Harrison into another smart save.

TNS put an unconvincing first-half behind them to hit the ground running after the break with Jon Routledge firing home from the edge of the area on 47 minutes.

Prestatyn contained the Saints until the hour when substitute Alex Darlington marked his arrival by turning in the box and lashing beyond a despairing Jones.

The Saints completed their scoring with a quarter of an hour remaining with Ryan Brobbel’s right wing cross headed home by Edwards.

Prestatyn had the consolation of scoring the best goal of the night against the champions elect with substitute Oliver Buckley blasting home from 20 yards.

TNS: Harrison, Hudson, Rawlinson, Pryce, Spender, Routledge (Clark), Holland, Edwards, Brobbel, Draper (Farleigh), Fletcher (Darlington). Subs: A Jones, Bower, C Jones, Mullan

Att – 196