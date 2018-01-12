Nine man Guils slip up at Ruthin

NATHAN Leonard was left livid after nine man Guilsfield slipped to defeat at Ruthin Town.

The Guils manager hit out at the refereeing performance after both Stuart Rogers and Adam Jenkins saw red.

The tone was set when Rogers earned his second caution to earn his marching orders on 23 minutes before the hosts were awarded a controversial penalty on 36 minutes.

Robbie James was adjudged to have handled with Llyr Morris’ penalty saved by Andy Wycherley only for the relieved Ruthin player to lash home the loose ball.

The hosts doubled their lead early in the second-half with Morris releasing Jordan McCarter to net and leave the Guils with a mountain to climb.

The Guils struggled to get into the game and their hopes of recovering were dealt a devastating blow on the hour when Jenkins retaliated after being stamped on and saw red.

Guilsfield were galvanised and laid siege to the home goal which eventually creaked with Louis Irvine fouled in the area with Asa Hamilton on target from the spot with 15 minutes remaining.

Guilsfield dominated the remainder of the contest with Danny Barton and Andy Ford going close to snatching a leveller only for the home side to hold out.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Bromley (Barton), Cathrall, Rogers, Litchfield, James, Irvine, Ford, Hamilton, Jones (Leonard), Jenkins. Sub: Lloyd.