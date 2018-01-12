Jarman the hero for Purple stars

JACK Jarman completed Maesyrhandir’s last gasp fightback with a 2-1 win over Caersws Reserves in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

New signing Conrad Galloway gave the Bluebirds the lead only to spark a spirited fightback from the Newtown hosts with Jack Carroll firing Maesyrhandir level before Jarman’s injury time header won the day.

Meanwhile honours ended even in a 1-1 draw between Newtown Wanderers and Welshpool Town Reserves in Mitsubishi Division Two.

The home side dominated the first-half with Brett McBride giving them the lead but the young Lilywhites dictated the second-half and snatched a deserved point through Josh Morgan.

It was also a point a piece at Llanfechain with goals from Rob Edwards and Byron Edwards cancelled out by Huw Roberts and Rhys Morris in a 2-2 draw with Kerry Reserves.

Llangedwyn strengthened their lead at the top of the table with goals from Josh Evans and John Lewis cancelling a reply from Sukru Ozdemir in a 2-1 win over Abermule Reserves.