Davies saves a last gasp point for ravaged Roosters

CLEDAN Davies was the hero with a last gasp equaliser at Clappers Lane saving Penrhyncoch a point against Gresford Athletic to boost their survival quest.

The Roosters arrived in Wrexham with a ravaged squad due to injuries but stunned the hosts by taking a 17th minute lead with Elian Evans netting.

Penrhyn’s already stretched squad was dealt a further blow when defender Matt Mousley hobbled off just moments later.

Penrhyn were stung as the hosts hit back with two quick fire goals with Dave McIntyre releasing Adam Davies to level before Josh Griffiths set up Mike Latham to give the Wrexham side the lead.

The home side piled on the pressure after the break, introducing ex-Newtown striker Obi Anoruo with 15 minutes remaining, but the resolute Mid Wales visitors held out and weathered the storm to remain in the game.

Penrhyncoch were rewarded in the dying seconds of the game when a rare corner was swung in by former Aberystwyth Town defender Davies and deceived home goalkeeper Joey Jones to spark wild celebrations from the Roosters.

Roosters manager Gari Lewis paid tribute to his squad.

“It’s tough at the moment with the injury problems we have suffered this season but the lads remain committed and I can not speak highly enough of them.

“It was a tough game but we kept going and got the point I felt we deserved at the end.”

PENRHYNCOCH: Jenkins, Mousley (Murfet), C Jones, Foligno, C Davies, James, Coleridge, E Evans, Warren, L Lewis, J Evans. Subs: G Lewis, Allen.