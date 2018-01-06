Wrexham AFC 4 Torquay United 0

Wrexham ended a run of four league games without a win by beating Torquay United 4-0 at The Racecourse.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory by Wrexham who were in control at the break after netting three goals in the first half.

The second half was a more tame affair but Wrexham were good value for a first win of 2018 against bottom of the table Torquay as Chris Holroyd went on to complete his hat-trick.

Manager Dean Keates named the same side that started the New Year’s Day draw against Barrow and Wrexham took the lead in the ninth minute.

Marcus Kelly whipped in a corner and Holroyd headed home from close range.

Wrexham, enjoying a lot of possession, made it 2-0 in the 31st minute.

Paul Rutherford’s free-kick was flicked on by Scott Boden and goalkeeper Vincent Dorel could not prevent Manny Smith’s header from going over the line.

Torquay, to their credit, did not let their heads drop and Dunn made a superb save to thwart Sean McGinty.

But Wrexham made it 3-0 on 38 minutes.

Rutherford cut inside from the right and ran into the area, the ball fell for Holroyd and he fired past Dorel.

Torquay gave it a good go at the start of the second half without threatening a goal while George Miller didn’t get enough a header which was saved by Dorel with Wrexham’s best chance.

But Wrexham made it 4-0 in the 90th minute.

Axel Oskar Andresson handled a ball into the area and Holroyd converted the resulting penalty to seal a resounding victory.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts (Carrington 46), M Smith, Pearson, Jennings (Hurst 88); Rutherford (Mackreth 82), Wedgbury, Kelly, Holroyd; Boden, Miller. Subs not used: Dibble, Wright.