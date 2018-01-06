Super Saturday action at Latham Park

NEWTOWN Football Club marks the start of 2018 with Latham Park hosting a ‘Super Saturday’ this weekend.

With the Robins at Bangor City in the J D Welsh Premier on Friday night the club’s home ground will host two games on Saturday.

At 2pm Maesyrhandir open their year with the visit of Caersws Reserves in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Meanwhile Newtown Wanderers will also be in action with their Mitsubishi Division Two clash with Welshpool Town Reserves kicking off at 5pm.

Maesyrhandir manager Gary Jones said: “It’s a big game. We want to start the year on a high and start climbing the table toward safety.”

Wanderers will use their game as part of their build-up for the visit of Lampeter Town in the fourth round of the Emrys Morgan Cup on January 13 with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Both Newtown clubs invite Robins supporters to take advantage of the double header.