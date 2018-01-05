Wrexham AFC striker Scott Boden hopes there are more goals to come

SCOTT BODEN believes he has finally found his shooting boots to give Wrexham a timely boost.

Boden, who joined Wrexham in the summer following a miserable spell at Inverness, failed to score in his opening 17 league games.

But after opening his Wrexham account with the equaliser in the 4-1 defeat at Macclesfield on December 9, Boden scored his first goal at The Racecourse as the Reds drew 3-3 with Barrow on Monday.

With two goals in his last three league games, Boden hopes there are more to come going into tomorrow’s home match against basement side Torquay United.

“I needed the minutes,” said Boden. “People expect you to just come here and all of a sudden hit the ground running which was my aim.

“But I was frozen out of my previous team for a year so it is hard to then hit the ground running, which I genuinely wanted to do.

“It is blatantly obvious if you play more you are going to benefit from it.”

Boden scrambled home Wrexham’s third goal against Barrow on New Year’s Day from close range, although he was disappointed it didn’t lead to victory as the visitors equalised in the fifth minute of injury time.

“They are the best goals to be fair,” said Boden. “It is what I have lived on probably for five or six years!

“But I have said before, personal glory is irrelevant.

“If we win 1-0 and I haven’t scored, I would sooner win a game than take personal glory.”

Wrexham played some of their best attacking football of the season against Barrow, scoring three goals in a game for the first time.

Boden, who missed the Boxing Day stalemate against the same opponents through illness, believes there were signs that Wrexham would soon improve their goal return.

“I wasn’t there on Boxing Day but the game before against Dover, I think in phases we have shown what we can actually do,” said Boden.

“Sometimes we do get sucked in to how other teams play a little bit but when we play our game, we have got the quality to play good football, especially on our pitch.

“We go again against Torquay and we need three points.”

Dean Keates will strengthen his squad in the January transfer window and a striker, or two, will be top of his shopping list but Boden welcomes the extra bodies.

“At the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing here,” said Boden. “If I don’t score, someone else scores and we win a game, it really doesn’t bother me.

“The best teams in the world have got to have the competition to bring out the best in other players.

“It is not a headache for us then, it is a headache for the gaffer!”

Wrexham will aim to end a run of four games without a league win against Torquay, who are 10 points adrift of safety.

Defeat at Macclesfield has been followed by three successive draws, leaving the fifth placed Reds nine points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

But Boden prefers to focus on Wrexham maintaining their promotion push rather than worry about the Silkmen.

“It is irrelevant what Macclesfield do, we have got to do our own thing,” added Boden. “You can look at the league table as much as you want, you have got to take it game by game and I am sure we will come good.”