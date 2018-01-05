Must win game as Blues host Junction

CAERSWS host bottom of the table Llandudno Junction on Saturday with manager Graham Evans billing the basement contest as a “must win” for his side.

Junction arrive at the Recreation Ground without a league win all season with the Bluebirds desperate for points to spark their own campaign to life.

Evans hopes to use last weekend’s comeback over holders Aberaeron and progress in the Central Wales Cup as a springboard.

“The performance summed up our season to date,” said Evans. “The first-half mirrored our first few months of the season. We were poor, looked lethargic and were deservedly behind at half time when some frank words were needed.”

Evans praised the impact of his bench with substitutes Lance Jones, Aron Hughes-Jones and Liam Rimmer all playing key roles in the Bluebirds fightback to win 4-3.

“The substitutes injected some much needed energy and our second-half performance epitomised the character, work rate and fight we’ve shown over the past couple of months,” said Evans.

“Liam is a great prospect and showed his potential with his second-half display.”

“We did it the hard way after missing a number of chances but it was a big win and hopefully that will now give the lads that boost to climb the Alliance table starting with a must win game this Saturday.”

Striker Craig Harris and defender Nefen Savage remain doubtful but the Bluebirds have strengthened with the signing of 18 year old defender Jordan Dean from Spar Mid Wales League One side Churchstoke.

“Jordan has done well with the reserves since he joined and deserves a chance,” said Evans.

Penrhyncoch have also strengthened ahead of their trip to Gresford Athletic with the signing of 18 year old midfielder Niall Coleridge from local rivals Aberystwyth Town.

The teenager boosts a Roosters squad which has been hit hard by injuries this season with Steff Davies, Nashawn Blake and Antonio Corbisiero ruled out.

However manager Gari Lewis has been boosted by the return of Sion Meredith, Sion James and Rob Murfet from suspension for the trip to the Wrexham club.

“Every point is vital in the Alliance and we are now six points clear of the bottom three,” said Lewis. “We have showed belief and character in picking up points with six players out.”

Guilsfield also hit the road with a trip to Ruthin Town with manager Nathan Leonard calling on his side to show the same ruthlessness as their midweek Central Wales Cup win over Machynlleth.

“We did not create enough at Penrhyn and when we did we were not ruthless,”said Leonard. “We must put everything into the game at Ruthin an d be ruthless in the final third.

“Ruthin are having a great season and is a tough place to go for anyone.

“It was a close game between us earlier in the season and Saturday will be no different.”