Goodman returns to Rhayader

Fri Jan 05, 2018
Reporter:
Gavin Grosvenor
Friday 5 January 2018 8:07
DAN Goodman has returned to Rhayader Town.
The defender returns to the Weirglodd from Spar Mid Wales League One promotion hopefuls Carno who he joined from Rhayader in the summer.
