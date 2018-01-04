Robins complete derby victory at stunned TNS

NEWTOWN staged a thrilling second-half fightback to stun league leaders TNS at Park Hall.

Having thrown away an interval lead less than a week before in the reverse fixture it was Newtown’s turn to come from behind against a TNS side which ended their second match in a row with 10 men.

TNS took the game to the Robins early on with Robbie Parry skipping past Craig Williams on the left only to be denied by the post.

The Saints led on 11 minutes with Greg Draper making the most of his rescinded suspension by turning home a Ryan Brobbel cross.

Just five minutes later Brobbel was once again the provider with his chipped pass to Jamie Mullan who lashed into the roof of the net.

TNS continued to dominate with Chris Marriott curling a free-kick over the bar and Draper chipping over the woodwork as Newtown weathered the early storm.

Newtown reduced the arrears with their first attack of the game shortly before the half hour with a sustained spell of pressure culminating in Williams’ right wing cross met by Ryan Sears to head home.

Newtown almost levelled on 43 minutes with Neil Mitchell’s low drive through a crowded area striking the foot of the post

However the Robins were level at the break when Nick Rushton’s cross was steered home by top scorer Boundford.

Seconds later and TNS were reduced to 10 men with Parry dismissed for dissent by referee Dean John.

The Saints began the second-half dominantly with Marriott and Draper both denied by goalkeeper Dave Jones.

However it was clear the Robins had not come to Park Hall for anything but three points with Tom Goodwin’s glancing header saved by Harrison before Rushton failed to convert from Boundford’s cross.

TNS saw strong penalty appeals rejected on the hour with Draper going down under pressure from Kieran Mills-Evans only for John to wave away the home side’s claims.

Newtown continued to threaten with Rushton blazing over before Jamie Reed’s acrobatic effort hit the post.

Pictures by Mike Sheridan and Phil Blagg

However the Robins pressure finally paid off and with 17 minutes remaining completed their fightback with Williams’ corner headed home in emphatic style by Boundford.

TNS dominated much of the remainder of the game but struggled to create any clear openings as once again the Robins defended resolutely with Mills-Evans outstanding.

With three minutes remaining the Robins settled the outcome with a swift break led by Rushton who slotted under an advancing Harrison to complete a famous and memorable end of year for Newtown.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Marriott, Rawlinson, Routledge, Brobbel (Edwards 79), Draper, Parry, Hudson, Mullan, Holland (Darlington 84). Subs: Seargeant, A Jones, Leak, Clark, Pryce

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sears, Mills-Evans, Harries, Denny, Mitchell, Boundford, Goodwin, Reed (Kershaw 87), Rushton. Subs: Kenton, Evans, Jones, Perry

Att – 324