Pugh stars as Polecats toast first league win

PENYBONT United celebrated their first win of the season with a resounding 4-0 win over Talgarth Town at the Racecourse Ground.

Lewis Pugh starred with a brace with George McCarthy-Allen and an own goal completing a memorable day for the Polecats.

Penybont led with a fine individual goal from Pugh at the break with the Royals twice denied by the woodwork.

McCarthy-Allen doubled the lead before Pugh turned and blasted home from 30 yards to complete his brace.

A goalline clearance from Elliot Watkins kept Penybont’s clean sheet before an own goal at the other end completed the Polecats tally with Daniel Paosila-Jones unable to add a fifth after firing wide from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile Montgomery Town eased their own basement fears with a battling 3-2 win at local rivals Abermule.

Goals from Rob Hartshorn, Jack Williams and Sam Davies sealed the points for the Canaries while Mule replied through Barry Bellis and Jack Clare.

Dolgellau Athletic got their season back on track with a brace of Denis Bates penalties earning his side a 2-1 victory at Dyffryn Banw who replied through Jamie Huxley.

Meanwhile Matt Tong completed a hat-trick as Hay St Marys ended 2017 on a high with a 3-1 win at home to Presteigne who replied through Jack Brazier.

Llansantffraid Village trimmed the lead at the top to eight points with Nathan Prodger scoring twice in a 3-2 win at home to Newbridge with Bryn Jones also netting to cancel replies from Bridge’s Ollie Woods and Aeron Powell.