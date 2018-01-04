Hometown hero targets more history with Robins

CRAIG Williams has targeted more records after becoming Newtown’s all time Welsh Premier appearance holder last week.

The 30 year old defender marked his 321st appearance for the Robins with victory over JD Welsh Premier leaders TNS.

Williams surpassed previous club record appearance holder Colin Reynolds who made 314 appearances for the Robins between 1992 and 2002 before taking his tally to 516 with a six year spell at Caersws and a season at Aberystwyth Town.

Williams has made 349 top flight appearances, including two seasons at Aberystwyth Town, before returning to Latham Park in 2012.

Williams said: “I am delighted and proud to break the record of Welsh Premier League appearances for Newtown.

“Colin's record has stood for many years and he was a legend at Newtown so to go past that is a really proud achievement for myself.

“Hopefully I have a few years left in my legs and can go on to make a few more appearances.”