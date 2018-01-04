Blenkinsop leads Blues to thrilling cup victory

CAERSWS hit back to complete a thrilling victory over Central Wales Cup holders Aberaeron to end 2017 on a high.

The third round clash proved a great advertisement for Central Wales football with the Spar Mid Wales League One side forging ahead before the Bluebirds hit back with a rousing second-half fightback.

Aberaeron led on 13 minutes with Mattie Davies heading home a deep free-kick from Mike Gornall to break the deadlock.

The Seasiders soon doubled their lead with Chris Wilkins racing onto a throughball from James Hemmings to net as the Spar Mid Wales League One established a two goal lead inside the opening 25 minutes.

Caersws struggled to find any momentum in the first-half with the Seasiders totally dominant.

However the villagers almost reduced the arrears against the run of play on 37 minutes when Luke Roughley rounded goalkeeper Oliver Fairbrother only for Elwyn Edwards to block his shot on the line.

The Seasiders could have put the tie to bed by half-time with Davies denied by the woodwork before Wilkins tested Caersws goalkeeper David Jones.

Manager Graham Evans rung the changes at half-time with the introduction of Lance Jones and Aron Hughes-Jones while switching the home side’s formation in an effort to get a foothold in the tie.

The Bluebirds were soon applying pressure with captain Jake Parr’s right wing cross met by Luke Sherbon who tested Fairbrother.

Caersws were back in the game on the hour with Lance Jones finding Steve Blenkinsop who turned on the edge of the area and fired an unstoppable shot beyond Fairbrother.

Sherbon spooned over from close range before Caersws levelled with 20 minutes remaining with a deep right wing cross from Parr headed home on the far post by Blenkinsop.

Just five minutes later the comeback was complete with Sherbon racing through as the Seasiders defence froze to round Fairbrother and slot into an empty net.

However the action had only just begun and with 10 minutes remaining Gavin Samuel was ruled to have impeded Davies in the area with the ex-Caersws striker holding his nerve to slot home the penalty.

Caersws were awarded a penalty of their own with five minutes remaining with Blenkinsop clattered by Edwards.

However Rhydian Davies’ spot kick saved by Fairbrother with the ex-Aberystwyth Town player ballooning a second effort high over the bar after the referee ruled the penalty be re-taken following an infringement.

Davies saved his blushes at the death with a composed finish past Fairbrother at the death after Sherbon raced onto a long ball to square from the left as Caersws finally ended the Seasiders’ brave challenge.

CAERSWS: D Jones, Parr, P Jones (L Jones), Samuel, Ry Davies (Hughes-Jones), G Jones, Rh Davies, E Jones, Blenkinsop, Sherbon, Roughley (Rimmer). Subs: Jor Dean, Jod Dean

ABERAERON: Fairbrother, Lloyd, Lewis, Bourne, Edwards, Hemmings, Wilkins, Gornall, Davies, Jacques, M Clark. Subs: S Clark, I Evans, Hughes