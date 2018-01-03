Lydiate set to miss Six Nations opener

DAN Lydiate looks set to miss the Six Nations.

The 30 year old flanker suffered a bicep injury in the Ospreys 22-9 win at his former club, the Newport Gwent Dragons on New Year’s Eve.

The Abbey-cwm-hir raised star has endured a miserable few years through injury but a promising start to the season saw him earn a recall to the Welsh squad for the Autumn Internationals.

However Ospreys defensive coach Brad Davis confirmed the tough tackling blindside flanker now faces a race against time to return to fitness ahead of the Six Nations which kicks off against Scotland in Cardiff on February 2.

Potentially Lydiate could miss the entire Six Nations with Davis fearing the star could need an operation and a 16 week lay off.

“We'll know a lot more when he has had his scan and the medics can plan the best way forward for him,” said Davis. “Hopefully it is not as serious as it could be.

“It's absolutely gutting for him because since he's come back he's been a rock in the back row.

“He gives you that physicality that you need, especially without the ball, so he is definitely going to be a loss for us.”

Lydiate joins Dragon's Hallam Amos on the list of Wales' potential Six Nations absentees after the wing injured his ankle on Boxing Day.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland also has a number of back row concerns ahead of the tournament with Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau and Ross Moriarty all struggling.