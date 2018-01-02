Injury time goal was a sickener says Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates

DEAN KEATES admitted Barrow’s stoppage time goal was a “sickener” as Wrexham were forced to settle for a 3-3 draw.

Wrexham, who played some of their best football of the season, were left frustrated as Callum MacDonald scored in the 94th minute at The Racecourse.

“It is a sickener,” said Keates, who together with opposite number Ady Pennock were both sent to the stands after a touchline incident.

“It is a deflection that has taken it in and there is nothing you can do about that. It is a bit of a blow, it has hit Jack Mackreth on the back and looped over Sam Wedgbury on the line.

“I think in the first half some of the counter attacking when we broke was probably the best we have looked this season going forward.

“We are disappointed but we can’t let it get to us too much.”