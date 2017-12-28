Schools football cup draw made

WELSHPOOL under 18s travel to Dyffryn Aman in the national round of the Welsh Schools Football Association (WSFA) Cup next month.

Meanwhile Welshpool host Darland School in the under 15s cup while the school’s under 13s travel to the Llyn peninsula to take on Dyffryn Nantlle.

Builth Wells travel to Y Moelwyn in the under 14s cup and host Bro Myddin in the under 12s cup.

Elsewhere Newtown entertain Glan Clwyd in the girls under 15s cup with Llanfair Caereinion travelling to Glan Clwyd in the last 16 of the under 13s girls cup.