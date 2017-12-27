Draper completes hat-trick as Saints thrash Seasiders

GREG Draper celebrated Christmas early with a hat-trick as TNS eased to victory at home to Aberystwyth Town.

Aeron Edwards had already failed to find the target from Jamie Mullan’s right wing cross before another excellent cross was steered home by Draper to break the deadlock on six minutes.

The Seasiders threatened with Jonny Spittle heading over before Ryan Wade broke only to fluff wide of the target.

TNS doubled their advantage on 21 minutes with Simon Spender linking with Mullan to cross for Draper to head home.

It was all over 10 minutes later with Chris Marriott lashing a long range shot beyond goalkeeper Chris Mullock.

The Seasiders looked to frustrate the Saints after the break with Marriott firing wide before a fine save from Mullock denied Draper his hat-trick.

However chances were few and far between before Draper completed his first hat-trick of the season with seven minutes remaining after latching onto a low cross from Marriott.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Marriott, Rawlinson, Routledge, Brobbel, Draper. Hudson (Leak), Mullan (Parry), Holland (Darlington), Edwards. Subs: Jones, Roberts, Clark, Pryce

Att – 208