We could have won says Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates

Dean Keates felt Wrexham were more likely to secure victory against Dover Athletic at The Racecourse.

The top of the table clash ended in a goalless draw and Wrexham head to Barrow today sitting second in the National League, two points behind leaders Macclesfield Town.

“I think we were the more capable team and if there was anybody who was going to win the game, it was us,” said Keates.

“I thought we were outstanding if I am honest. Dover are difficult to play against, a lot of long balls coming into your box and they put you under a lot of pressure the way they operate.

“Fair play to the lads, the first 20 minutes they pinned us in but we defended well, bodies on the line, you have to do the basics and we did the basics really well.

“There were some decent phases of play, James Jennings was unlucky, George Miller has had a header and there were a couple of other half chances.”