Rhiewsiders recognised with gold standard

BERRIEW FC Juniors have become the first club in the history of the Central Wales Football Association (CWFA) to be awarded the FAW Gold Accreditation.

The accolade follows on from other notable successes the club have achieved during the last 12 months.

The club won the Central Wales Club of the Year while, Kelly Midmore, the club’s head of girls coaching won the Central Wales Volunteer of the Year 2017.

Meanwhile head coach Paul Inns was crowned the winner of the FAW Grassroots Impact Award at a glittering ceremony in Cardiff.

Inns said: “We are thrilled to be awarded the FAW Gold Accreditation, which caps a truly remarkable year for the club, and which is a reflection not only upon the coaching standards within the club, but the administration of the club as a whole.

“It is something that we have been gradually working towards for a number of years now. To be one of only eight clubs in Wales to receive the Gold Award is a tremendous accolade for us.”

Other notable awards include Caersws and Llanidloes receiving FAW Silver Accreditation while all other clubs within the Mid and North Powys Junior Football League were awarded FAW Standard accreditation.