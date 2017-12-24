Guils and Blues go head to head

GUILSFIELD and Caersws go head to head in a Huws Gray Alliance derby at Clos Mytton on Boxing Day (2.30)

The Guils are flying high this season and unbeaten at home in the league while the Bluebirds arrive keen to kick start their campaign having slumped to the relegation zone.

Guils manager Nathan Leonard insisted league positions would count for little come kick off.

“You can forget league positions in derby and from a few reports I’ve seen they’ve been unlucky in a few games recently and certainly look stronger than they did earlier on in the season,” said Leonard. “We will have to win the battle first and hopefully our quality can win us the game.”

Leonard backed his side to bounce back after letting 10 man Rhyl off the hook last week but paid tribute to the Lilywhites battling performance.

“It was certainly two points dropped with Rhyl going down to 10 men in the second half and we were all disappointed after the game,” said Leonard.

“I’ll hold my hands up and take some of the blame, on reflection I should’ve changed things earlier,” said Leonard. “We weren’t at our best in the final third especially our decision making and final ball but still lots of positives to take from the game.

“They defended really well with 10 men and chucked themselves about blocking several shots and their goalkeeper also got man of the match which tells you the way the game went.”

Caersws manager Graham Evans believed his side were ending the year strongly and backed the Bluebirds to hold their own in the Boxing Day battle.

“Our matches have always got that derby edge to them just as they should do and I’m sure this one will be no different,” said Evans. “We let ourselves down badly in the home defeat earlier in the season but feel we are in a far better place as a team now and the lads will be bang up for it.”

Evans conceded it had been a frustrating time for the club which has not played since November.

“The reaction required following our Welsh Cup defeat to Llanrhaeadr has been spot on, even if it hasn’t been reflected in results,” said Evans. “Nevertheless the lads have trained well and are chomping at the bit for Boxing Day.

“We will be ready to roll their sleeves up against a well organised and dangerous Guilsfield side.”