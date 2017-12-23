Wrexham AFC 0 Dover Athletic 0

Wrexham are still looking for their first win against Dover Athletic following a goalless draw at The Racecourse.

>The top of the table clash between Wrexham, who started the day third in the National League, and fourth placed Dover was end to end but with very few clear cut chances created by either side.

Dean Keates’ side gave a good account of themselves but had to settle for a point against their promotion rivals, meaning they are yet to register victory after eight meetings between the sides.

>Dover are a physical side who like to lump the ball forward but Wrexham dealt well with the Whites’ direct approach.

A solid back-line kept the Whites at bay while Wrexham attacked well but just lacked an end product when they got into the final third, although it wasn’t for a lack of effort and they did have the better of the chances.

>The stalemate, in the last game before Christmas Day, enabled Wrexham to go above Sutton United into second spot.

The Reds remain two points behind leaders Macclesfield Town, who also drew with Bromley. going into the Boxing Day encounter at Barrow.